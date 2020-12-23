25 Bengali prisoners released, sent back to Bangladesh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said 25 Bengali prisoners, who were in jails for minor crimes or were unable to pay imposed fines, were released and being sent back to their country.

The initiative taken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and its Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq for the release of Bengali prisoners was appreciable, he said while addressing a news conference here at the Governor House.

Each released prisoners was also given $200 as financial assistance, besides an air tickets, he added.

The governor said bilateral relations with Bangladesh were improving and getting stronger.

He said PRCS was becoming a vibrant organisation and assured full support from the Governor House.

To a question, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail replied that implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan was underway and its results would be historical.

He said under the Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan major issues of the megalopolis including transportation, sewerage and others.

To another query, the Governor replied that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was like a used cartridge. Maulana was standing along with those people whom he used to criticise in past.

He said Maulana lacks political vision as he was unable to notice resistance within his party itself.

Replying to a question about gas shortage, Imran Ismail said that all out efforts were being made by the government to overcome the shortage of gas.

He said the gas resources were ending and its shortage was not limited to any city or province. It was high time to move towards alternative energy.

The Governor said that unfortunately some elements were also politicising the gas shortage.

Pakistan was heading towards right direction of progress and development. All the indicators were showing positive results either it’s the economy or any other segment.

To another question, he said that unfortunately educational institutions, restaurants, and other businesses were being shut down as a precautionary measure to break the COVID-19 transmission chain however on the contrary, opposition was organising public gatherings.

Also present on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq said we are serving the humanity following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He appreciated the Governor of Sindh and said the Governor was very dynamic person.