Opposition not to tender resignations, hold long march: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday claimed that politics was back to normal in the country and opposition would not hold long march or give resignations. In a tweet, the federal minister said, “Neither there will be any long march, nor resignations from opposition parties’ members. All will work for their salaries. Politics is back to normal”. The minister said, “Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are merely showpieces while decisions are to be made by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as they wanted to get rid of their cases and not be bothered about anything else”. “Why should anyone waste his time in negotiating with the children (Bilawal and Maryam)?”, he asked.













