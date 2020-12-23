Pakistan considers Iran as friend, strong regional partner: Zobaida Jalal

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Tuesday said Pakistan considered Iran as a friend and important regional partner. She expressed these views in a call on with Ambassador of Iran Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here, said a press release. She said; “We have a strong resolve to further enhance our ties with Iran. The opening of the crossing at Gabd Ramdan is an important step in this regard.”

She said it would have a good impact on the lives of the people living close to the borders of the two countries. “It will also encourage legal trade and business activities and discourage smuggling and other related illegal businesses,” she added. “Opening of the borders at various points will bring the people of both the countries close to each other and will boost the business and trade activities,” the minister added. She said Pishin and four other points had also been identified and these points would be opened soon. The Iranian ambassador conveyed that the government of Iran and Iranian people were very pleased and considered it as an important step.