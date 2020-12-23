Toy bomb injures children

A toy -like explosive device which was reportedly found by children in Achhro Thar area of Sanghar district near Indian border exploded when some children were playing with it in village Hassan Hingorjo near Khipro town of Sanghar district on late Monday night The children had found the bomb from the shrine of one Noor Ali Ali Shah in the desert region some days back and took it as a toy. Kirshan Kolhi 24 died on the spot and Kolhi 7 died on his way to hospital in Hyderabad. The blast created great panic among the residents of the area.

DC Sanghar Imran Khowaja, who reached the village to examine the site talking to Daily Times on Tuesday said that two people of the same family were also injured and were under treatment in Civil Hospital in Hyderabad. The injured included Teja Kolhi and Moujo Kolhi and both are in stable condition” Mr Khowaja.said. He said that the district administration after the blast also sent the team of bomb disposal squad in the village to ascertain the facts. The area people believe that bombs of different natures and other ammunition were used in the land mines during the war with India in 1965. They said that in the past a number of the children lost their lives when they took these bombs as toys and tried to play with them in Sanhar, Umerkpot and Tharparkar districts.