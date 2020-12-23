Balochistan strike called off after BNP leader recovered

Jan Muhammad Gurgenari, a senior member of the Balochistan National Party, has been recovered after he went missing the past weekend, party president Akhtar Mengal said.

Gurgenari “has been recovered just a while ago,” Mengal said in a tweet at 6:37am today. He did not provide more details. There has been no statement by law enforcement yet.

BNP leaders had threatened that they would call a province-wide “wheel-jam strike” and block all major highways today if he was not recovered. The strike has been called off now.