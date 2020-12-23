Govt to facilitate foreign investors fully: Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the federal government will provide full cooperation and facilities to foreign investors in the country. This he said while talking to the Head of the Mission of Republic of Korea Kim Haksung, who called on him at the Governor House. According to the spokesman Governor House, during the meeting, the matters of bilateral relations, increased cooperation in various sectors including investment and other mutual interests were discussed. Talking to the Head of the Mission of Republic of Korea, Imran Ismail said that the exchange of delegation between both countries is essential to strengthening the bilateral relations. He said that trade and business activities are steadily increasing and the investment will eradicate poverty and unemployment. The governor said that the interest of Korean investors in various fields is welcome. On this occasion, the head of the mission Republic of Korea said that Korea wants to see Pakistan strengthened and stable. He said that Korean investors are also keen to invest in various sectors in Sindh, especially in Karachi.













