Pakistan will continue support to IIOJK people: Alvi

President Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan will continue to support politically, diplomatically and morally to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right of self-determination movement.

President Alvi said this while meeting with the President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), United Kingdom (UK), Raja Fahim Kayani who called on him at the Presidency here.

“We appreciate the role of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris who come to support the Kashmiris struggle following the events that happened after August 5,2019 in IIOJK. Besides supporting Kashmir cause expatriates are playing a pivotal role in the economy of Pakistan while sending remittance,” President Alvi added.

President Alvi assured President TeK UK President Kayani that Pakistan wants peace in South Asia and it is now up to the world community to come forward and settle the IIOJK dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiris to bring permanent peace in the sub-continent.

On the occasion TeK President Kayani hailed the role of Pakistan for supporting the Kashmiris freedom struggle saying after August 5,2019 thousands of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris came forward in UK and other European countries under the banner TeK UK and Europe to condemn the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK.

Rights of disabled

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the welfare of persons with disabilities a ‘major challenge’ said all sections of society needed to work at their ends for the facilitation of special people.

The President in his letter addressed to the media organizations called for the need of creating mass awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

Dr. Alvi mentioned that about 15 percent of people in the country suffered from various disabilities. He said the most common issues faced by the special people were lack of opportunities for education, employment and access to public places. He lauded the government for taking steps to make such individuals financially independent and give access to educational institutions and jobs. The President said the society could be sensitized about the rights and issues of special people, for which the role of the media was important in this regard. He said media in the country played an exemplary role in creating awareness about breast cancer and coronavirus pandemic through effective campaigns. Dr Alvi hoped that the media would again show support for the promotion of the rights of special persons.