IHC approves Capt Safdar’s intra-court appeal for hearing

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday approved an Intra-Court Appeal of PML-N leader Capt. (retd) Safdar for hearing and issued notice to the government. Earlier, Capt Safdar’s counsel said that an application was given to the Ministry of Interior for security but his client was not provided the same.

“What you had written in the application,” Justice Aamir Farooq asked. “The interior ministry had yesterday stated about a security threat to 20 politicians,” the counsel replied. “The Supreme Court has given its verdict with regard to security,” Justice Aamir Farooq said. “Perhaps you wouldn’t be in that list of the interior ministry,” the Justice further said.

“The ministry should inform the people who have serious threats,” the lawyer said. “You people don’t recognize the interior ministry,” Justice Farooq said in an interchange with the counsel. “We recognize the state and security is the responsibility of the state,” the petitioner’s counsel replied. The court issued notice to the federal authorities and called the government’s reply over the matter. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case after the winter vacations.