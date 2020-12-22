SC prayed to annul medical college admission test, direct commission inquiry: Hafiz Naeem

Karachi ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has prayed Supreme Court (SC) to order an inquiry through a commission into discrepancies and anomalies in entry test for medical colleges conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Talking to aspirants seeking admission in Sindh medical institutions at Idara Noor-e-Haq on issue of wrong federal government policy in admission, he requested Supreme Court to annul earlier entry test as well.

He said that Sindh government is not taking any measures to resolve this issue and on the other hand centre is trying to entail private sector education ‘mafia’ in system by engaging PMC.

Six-member PMC Board comprises private sector educational institutions and why there is no any member from public sector, Hafiz Naeem questioned.

Federal government is responsible for this situation and we will fight for the rights of students even in the court of law, he asserted.

He informed that JI Sindh Assembly member, Abdul Rasheed has already raised voice on Assembly floor and charging heavy fee from students is sheer injustice to them.

No one in helm of government affairs and even in other sectors of social fibre is not raising any voice against this injustice being done with poor students, he deplored.

He said in case of re-test, condition of Sindh domicile should be mandatory and candidates be given adequate time for preparation.

Meanwhile, students demanded government to conduct re-test on basis of provincial syllabus, put check on increasing fee and result should be put on National Medical and Dental College Admission Test website.













