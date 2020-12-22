Always striving to contribute to the country’s good, says VC Punjab University

On Tuesday 22nd December 2020, Vice Chancellor of University of Punjab Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar paid a visit to COTHM Garden Town campus.

Prof Niaz shared that it is a privilege for him to work in collaboration with COTHM group of colleges since it provides him the opportunity to meet and connect himself with the young minds of the nation. He asserted that what counts at the end is the amount of usefulness offered to others. He talked about the changes in education system with the passage of time and the rapid changes pumped in due to changing landscape of the social trends.

He asserted that PU holds a role model status among all Pakistani educational institutions. So we focus on all aspects that are imperative to make PU the leading institute in the region. We are always striving to contribute to the country’s good in whatever way we can. At international level, we have started to collaborate with the topmost institutions of the world. Numerous MOUs have been signed with the globally leading organizations and institutions and it is an immense pleasure to collaborate with COTHM Pakistan.

The Vice chancellor also visited the facility and appreciated the state of the art campus of COTHM. He then interacted with students and faculty. Team COTHM interviewed him for monthly magazine Hospitality Plus.

He lauded the collective efforts of faculty and students who managed to bag 1st position in international Eurhodip Challenge 2020 organized by Stenden Hotel Management School.

Notably, over 100 teams from 39 countries submitted their entries for this year’s competition, out of which 10 were shortlisted. The theme of this competition revolved around the role of a digital influencer in promoting a hotel brand amongst hotel school students.