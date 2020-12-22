Watford names Munoz as new boss to replace Ivic

LONDON: Watford have appointed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new manager following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, the English second-tier Championship club said on Sunday. Munoz, who guided Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi to the top-flight title this season, is the fifth Watford manager to be hired in over a year. He replaces Ivic, who was sacked on Saturday despite the club placed fifth place in the league standings. Watford fired Ivic after their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, where he dropped club captain Troy Deeney from the squad because of a “discipline issue”. But Watford’s chairman Scott Duxbury backed Deeney, who has bagged four goals and two assists in 10 games this season. “Nobody at the club is in any doubt over Troy Deeney’s high level of professionalism in his work,” Duxbury said in a club statement.













