Enriched with captivating patterns

Shiza Hassan, one of Pakistan’s most popular fashion brands, launches its debut unstitched winter collection Luxury Winter Shawls 20-21. Modern techniques convoluted into traditional craft with a variety of soothing colours, Shiza Hassan’s first-ever winter unstitched collection consisting of velvet, jacquard, karandi, twill and beautifully embroidered shawls was made available nationwide from Sunday.

Displaying artistic and exquisite patterns, warm hues, elegant motifs and intricately opulent embroideries; Hassan’s new collection exudes luxury and sophistication with a glamorous vintage touch. A splendid amalgamation of contemporary and tradition; the enduring elements of folklore and cultural heritage are strikingly visible in each mosaic. Delicately designed according to the latest and modern trends, every piece from the collection is perfect for any intimate gatherings.

Established in 2014, Shiza Hassan, a haute couture label is known for its elegance, opulence, and dynamic fashion aesthetics. Specialised in bridal, formals and luxury pret, the brand is led by the eminent designer Hassan who is a Lahore University of Management Sciences graduate, holding a diploma from the National College of Arts

Hassan, the brain behind the brand says, “Considering the economic crisis in our country during this global pandemic, for the very first time, we are launching a winter collection that comes in a fairly reasonable range. Our brand always tries to cater to the existing situations so that our clients can have a stress-free shopping experience. My whole concept has always been to revamp old ideas and creating new trends out of them. I believe in living in the present and bringing vitality. Every patch from the collection is different from the other. I clove to the traditional craftsmanship while keeping it modern and high-toned. The whole collection has a quintessential charming aura that effortlessly goes with everyone’s personified fashion taste. The refreshing and stylistic cuts with edgy silhouettes exhibit antique art with an oomph of modern grace. We tried to put an extra effort into each design that makes it befitting and desirable for women of every age and I hope our patrons have the best experience wearing this collection.”

Established in 2014, Shiza Hassan, a haute couture label is known for its elegance, opulence, and dynamic fashion aesthetics. Specialised in bridal, formals and luxury pret, the brand is led by the eminent designer Hassan who is a Lahore University of Management Sciences graduate, holding a diploma from the National College of Arts. The coveted label showcased its bridal collection at Fashion Pakistan Week 2019, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2018, PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal week 2017, PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2017, and PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2016. Now, one after the other, Hassan is producing quality work that is loved not just nationally but internationally as well.

Apart from that, the brand is actively working with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Rizq Foundation and Qarshi Foundation.