Kylie Jenner confronted by anti-fur activists during shopping trip

Kylie Jenner’s holiday shopping trip was interrupted this weekend when she came face-to-face with animal rights activists as she left a luxury store on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive. The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, sporting newly dyed red hair, a mask, a gray puffer jacket and jeans, was photographed on Saturday, Dec. 18, leaving Montcler through a back exit. Kylie got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce with a bodyguard, as a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted at her with megaphones. As seen in a TMZ video, one woman yelled, “Shame on you! You’re a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!” The protestors did not appear to target Kylie specifically during their demonstration, which began elsewhere, and shouted their slogans at other pedestrians in the area, a popular outdoor shopping centre. Kylie did not respond to them.

The reality star was not wearing fur at the time of the protest but has in the past.

In January, she stirred controversy by sharing a photo of herself wearing Louis Vuitton slippers made with mink fur, just after raising awareness about the death of animals in Australia by wildfires. The reality star later donated $1 million to Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Kylie has also encountered anti-fur protesters before. In 2017, a small group of them gathered outside a Las Vegas restaurant while she was making a celebrity appearance. She did not interact with them, and was also not wearing fur clothing or accessories at the time.

Like Kylie and many other celebs, the reality star’s sisters have also encountered or been targeted by animal rights activists over the years over their fashion choices.

They’ve also fired back: In 2014, Khloe Kardashian stepped out in New York City wearing a floor-length, faux fur coat bearing the words “F–k Yo Fur” in bright red. spray paint. She tweeted at the time, “F–k Yo Fur!!! Fake fur all day, people!!”

In January, Khloe clapped back on Instagram at a fan who criticized her over her Halloween costume, a Cruella de Vil ensemble outfit. The reality star said her look was “not real fur,” adding, “But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues.”

“Why must people assume and attack others so quickly?” she wrote. “You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don’t attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020.”