Kashmera evicted from ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 14

Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday. The former contestant had entered the latest season as a challenger. Besides Kashmera, the other nominated contestants were Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla. One of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss season 1, Kashmera was excited to be back in the Bigg Boss house. While she seemed like a strong contender, the multiple fights, especially with Nikki Tamboli, led to her nomination. She also failed to make any connections, and was hardly visible in the last week. With Kashmera Shah’s exit, the remaining challengers are Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan. As for this season’s contestants, the competition is between Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.













