The landscape and foreign policy of Pakistan

CHINA-PAKISTAN RELATIONS: A HISTORICAL ANALYSIS BY GHULAM ALI — this book offers a riveting account of Sino-Pakistan ties. It examines the nature of the China-Pakistan relationship from the 1950s until April 2015 when the Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan. Ghulam Ali takes a historical approach and traces the growth of the alliance underpinned by domestic, regional, and international factors. Contemporary issues pertinent to the alliance have also been examined with a special focus on the successful launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The author delves into the expansion of Sino-Pak cooperation especially in economic and trade relations and people-to-people contacts.

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH THE BOMB: PAKISTAN: 1998-2016 BY NAEEM SALIK — this work highlights and explores the elements that went into the formulation of Pakistan’s nuclear policy. It covers the history of the evolution of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons management system, including its nuclear doctrine and the measures in place to secure and safeguard them. The book’s great significance lies in the fact that it tackles the little known subject of nuclear learning most comprehensively in all its dimensions. With great clarity and balance, the author clearly highlights the discernible aspects of Pakistan’s learning experience and establishes beyond doubt that Pakistan has learnt from crises events and has evolved into a responsible nuclear weapons state with effective command, control and custodial arrangements in place. – General Jehangir Karamat Retired Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE LANDSCAPE OF PAKISTAN BY SADIA KHAN — this is a story told by the pioneers of corporate governance in the country for the benefit of those who will take it to the next level of policy advocacy and enforcement. It provides a comprehensive guide to the policy frameworks, principles, and practices of corporate governance in Pakistan today. It also attempts to capture the essence of the corporate environment of Pakistan on the eve of the introduction of the first Code of Corporate Governance. It reveals, through subsequent policy additions, the sea change in mindsets facilitated by the first set of policy reforms. The book is meant both as a historical anthology of work already accomplished in the realm of corporate governance as well as a reference book for future regulators, educators, and practitioners.

PAKISTAN’S FOREIGN POLICY 1947-2019 FIFTH EDITION: A CONCISE HISTORY BY ABDUL SATTAR — written with the express purpose of providing a reference book for students of history, political science, international relations, and Pakistan Studies, this book offers an objective history of policy stances along with the rationale behind decisions made by Pakistani state leaders. It provides an insight into the making, implementation and consequences of Pakistan’s foreign policy from Partition up to 2019. It will facilitate a deeper understanding of the strategic compulsions that have driven decision making in Pakistan’s national security and foreign policy. This book incorporates new contours in relations with India, the USA, China, and Afghanistan. Further updates pertain to developments in such key areas as terrorism, Kashmir, and the Middle East.

INDUS WATERS TREATY: POLITICAL & LEGAL DIMENSIONS BY IJAZ HUSSAIN — negotiated under the World Bank auspices, the Indus Waters Treaty settled the nwater dispute by dividing the Indus Rivers, allocating three Eastern Rivers to India and three Western Rivers to Pakistan. The Treaty worked well for some time but has run into difficulties in recent years. The book deals with the genesis of the dispute, the World Bank’s role in its settlement, the Wullar Barrage, Salal, Baglihar and Kishenganga Dams disputes, the impact of climate change on the Treaty, India’s current discontentment with the Treaty, and its treatment of Nepal and Bangladesh on the water issue. Based on declassified World Bank documents, this is the first ever study which approaches the subject from political and legal perspectives.