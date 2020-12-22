PSX honours three firms for inclusion in Forbes ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion’ List

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday held a Gong Ceremony to honour the tremendous achievement of the three listed companies based in Pakistan, that were recognized in the Forbes ‘Asia’s Best Under A Billion’ list. The companies that have made it to this distinctive list included Feroze1888 Mills Limited, The Searle Company Limited and Systems Limited, according to PSX statement received here. To mark the opening of the trading day, the gong was struck by CEO of Feroze1888 Mills Limited, Rehan Rehman, CEO of The Searle Company Limited, Syed Nadeem Ahmed and CEO of Systems Limited, Asif Peer. Also present at the occasion were Farrukh H. Khan, MD &CEO of PSX, Sulaiman S. Mehdi, Chairman of PSX Board, Board Members of PSX, senior management of PSX as well as senior management of the three companies recognized by Forbes.













