PML-N senator Kalsoom Parveen dies of coronavirus; Usman Buzdar tests positive

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen died of coronavirus on Monday.

The senator had been admitted to a hospital from last few weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief over the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while eulogizing the services of late Kalsoom Parveen said that Senate in particular and parliament in general mourns her death.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The chief minister’s focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said, “[Buzdar] has mild symptoms (fever and flu) since last night and is in self-isolation as per the advice of doctors.”

Earlier in the day, Mashwani said that doctors had advised the chief minister to rest and temporarily suspend all political and official engagements due to his health.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 40,491 with 1,792 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,680 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Sixty-two patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 62 deaths during last 24 hours 31 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 296 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 31 percent. The oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 39 percent, Peshawar58 percent and Multan 39 percent.

Some 34,772 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,322 in Sindh, 14,857 in Punjab, 5,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,916 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 409 in GB, and 497 in AJK.

Around 409,085 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 458,968 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,002, Balochistan 17,926, GB 4,827, ICT 36,257, KP 55,183, Punjab 131,933 and Sindh 204,840.

About 9,392 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,333 Sindh among Eight of them died in hospital and Six out of hospital on Sunday, 3,638 in Punjab 31 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Sunday, 1,546 in KP Seven of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Sunday, 391 in ICT Two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 206 in AJK where Two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

The highest positivity rate of coronavirus cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.1 percent in the past 24 hours, the NCOC was told on Monday. Pakistan’s overall test positivity ratio was recorded at 6.3pc.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued orders to close all religious seminaries in the province in a bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus.