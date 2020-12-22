Time for dialogue with PTI govt is over: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday reiterated that the time for dialogue with PTI government is over.

“Now there will be a long march towards Islamabad to get the resignation of puppet prime minister Imran Khan,” he said while talking to media in Lahore. He said that Imran Khan is ignorant of the ground realities and does not have any solution to the problems the people are faced with. He said that the PPP knows how to provide relief to the poor people in difficult times.

Responding to questions, Bilawal said that the PDM will decide when to start the long march towards Islamabad. “We will take the poor, the unemployed, the students, the growers and all the people who are being troubled by this selected government to Islamabad with us,” he said, adding that dialogue will be held after ‘this puppet prime minister’ is gone. “When we will reach Islamabad, this puppet will leave the government,” he said.

On the subject of secret ballot in the upcoming Senate elections, Bilawal said that “on secret ballot we will follow the constitution.” “The people and their representatives have the right to secret ballot. This right of secrecy of vote is protected by the secret ballots and no one can victimise anyone after voting. The members have the right to use their right to vote without any fear,” he said. “This is their constitutional right to keep their votes secret. Any change in this procedure can only be brought by a change in the constitution. Imran and his coterie have no knowledge of constitution but the courts are aware of constitution,” he added.

Bilawal said that his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif was in the presence of other people, including police. He said that the PDM collectively decides issues and chalk out strategies and “we have not decided yet when to use resignation option.”