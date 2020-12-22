ECP to hold by-polls for NA, PAs in February

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced by-polls on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats in February. According to the notification, the by-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will be held on February 19, 2021.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be submitted on December 23 and scrutiny will be conducted on January 4, whereas appeals will be reviewed from January 6 to 14.

The commission will release the final list of candidates for the forthcoming by-polls on January 16 and electoral signs will be allotted on January 17.