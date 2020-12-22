Pakistan signs pact with 19 creditors for debt service suspension

The government has successfully negotiated and concluded rescheduling agreements with 19 bilateral creditors, including members of the Paris Club, under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). According to a statement, debt rescheduling agreements were signed on Monday with France, Switzerland and China by the Secretary Economic Affair Division Noor Ahmed. The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior embassy officials of these countries. On this occasion, Noor Ahmed appreciated the debt suspension support provided by the G20 and Paris Club countries. He said it was timely and had helped Pakistan save lives and livelihoods of millions during the difficult Covid-19 times. It may be recalled that the G20 countries, together with the Paris Club creditors had announced the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to provide much needed fiscal space to stressed countries in their fight against Covid-19.













