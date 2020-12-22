Pakistan, Afghanistan track-II dialogue begins in Islamabad on Tuesday

An Afghan delegation has arrived in Islamabad for a 4-day Pakistan-Afghanistan track-II dialogue, beginning on Tuesday amid signs of improvement between the two countries, organizers say.

Members of Pakistani and Afghan parliament, retired military officials, ambassadors, traders, members of civil society and media persons from the two countries will discuss the role of track-II dialogue in improvement of relations.

The Track-II/1.5 Beyond Boundaries dialogue has been organised by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) and its Afghan counterpart, Organisation for Economic Studies and Peace (OESP).

Delegates will also meet senior Pakistani officials on the sidelines of the dialogue.

Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan will preside over a session on Confidence Building Measures (CBM) facilitation at various levels. The participants will have interactive discussion on: What kind of CBMs the government of Pakistan can enact in Education, Health, Trade and Agriculture sectors to improve relations between both sides?, How to replicate and establish “All weather friendship” Pakistan China model between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Prospects for Continued Pak-Afghan Cooperation: How Best to Insulate the Bilateral Dialogue from Political Developments?

Dr. Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning will chair a session on the Ongoing Peace Process- Envisioning a Comprehensive Peace Agreement for Afghanistan.

There will be an Interactive discussion on Challenges Ahead: Intra-Afghan Dialogue: Prospects for Forward Movement, Impact of the peace process on the most critical and vulnerable segment of the societies in Afghanistan- women and youth, Complete ceasefire prior to the Intra Afghan Dialogue: Expectations and challenges, US troops withdrawal: Strategy and its repercussions, Power sharing formula between all stakeholders after the peace agreement, Way forward from the deliberations and debate around the focused themes of the dialogue.

Policy recommendations will be issued at the conclusion of the dialogue.

The delegates will meet Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and other members of Pak Afghan Friendship Group in the parliament, according to the programme.