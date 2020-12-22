Aleem seeks new mechanism for wheat procurement, distribution

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the food department to devise a new mechanism for procurement and distribution of wheat in Punjab by the end of December.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday, Aleem Khan said that with the decision to import wheat, the situation has returned to normal in the province and there is no shortage of wheat and flour anywhere in Punjab.

He said that 8 out of 20 ships of imported wheat have arrived out of those 7 ships of wheat have been distributed among flour mills while this process will continue till February 2021. He said that out of the total wheat imported 1.138 million metric tons of wheat will be given to the flour mills in Punjab.

Commenting on the purchase and distribution of wheat and subsidy on flour, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Punjab government has to bear a financial burden of Rs100 billion annually but still the common man is not benefiting out of the current system so the government is going to change it. He said that the subsidy on flour in the new system would be for the poor only and more than the current rate as low price flour at the government’s expense is too much for all.

He directed the food department to coordinate in the monitoring system at the borders of Punjab, ensure timely release of wheat to flour mills and other day to day issues. He Instructed to maintain the current improved situation of wheat and flour in the province so that the common man should not face any difficulty.

The meeting presided over by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was also attended by Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, secretary food and senior officers of relevant departments in which the current situation of wheat and flour, new policy and subsidy system were discussed in detail.

Briefing the high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee, which lasted for more than two and a half hours, the secretary food and director food told that the department has ample quota of wheat and has taken action so far against 1947 flour mills for violating the prevailing rules and regulations.

The quota of 20,169 metric tons has been suspended while various flour mills have been fined Rs 73.9 million rupees while licenses of 23 mills have been revoked. Similarly, the food department is monitoring the situation of wheat and flour on a daily basis as well.