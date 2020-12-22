Christians community playing role in country’s development: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday the Christian community had been playing a significant role in the development of the country which should be appreciated at every level.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony to mark the Christmas in Chak No 190/9-L near here, he said that doors of Governor’s House were open for christian community all the time.

Greeting the Christians community ahead of Christmas, the Governor assured to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He announced to install a water filtration plant in Chak 190/9-L to provide clean drinking water to its residents.

Ch Sarwar also distributed jackets among the children of four nearby villages.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a private school in Ghaziabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the success in the world and hereafter lied in the service of humanity.

He urged the philanthropists to service the masses by taking part in health and education sectors.

The governor said that Sarwar Foundation would extend help for the expansion of school, adding the Foundation would also establish a health centre and handicraft school for girls and install a filtration plant in the village.

He said the Sarwar Foundation had started to serve the masses by establishing a hospital in Rajana in 2005, where better healthcare facilities were being provided to the poor people. He said the Sarwar Foundation was providing health facilities to the people of Chichawatni by entering into a joint venture with Rai Ali Nawaz hospital.

The governor eulogized the services of late Shabbir Kiyani for providing the opportunity of quality education to the people of area by setting up Trust in Ghaziabad.

He said that Sarwar Foundation was the biggest apolitical institution which was providing clean drinking water facility to 2 million people of the province.

On the demand of people, the Governor promised to make Chachawatni-Burewala road dual carriageway in the limits of Sahiwal district.

Local PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir and notables from christian community were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we are taking the country forward but the opposition is conspiring to push the country backwards. Senate and General Elections will be held on time. The dream of the opposition will never be fulfilled. The steps being taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the common man are unprecedented. He was addressing events in Ghaziabad, Harappa and 190/9-AL area and talking to media during his visit to Sahiwal on Monday.

Punjab Governor said that the failed policies of the previous governments had plagued the country with economic and other problems and when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, he saved the country from economic bankruptcy through his successful strategy. Today all institutions are acknowledging the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that as Pakistan is continuously moving forward today but the opposition could not bear it and that is why the PDM is giving threats of protests and resignations. All the intentions of the opposition would fail and Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term as Prime Minister, he reiterated.

Governor Punjab said that there is no restriction on dreaming so the opposition parties may continue to dream but they will never be realized. The Senate and general elections will be held on time and the opposition will once again get nothing but failure. He said that Sarwar Foundation is the largest charitable organization providing clean drinking water in Pakistan and thankfully Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has also been completed which will start providing clean drinking water in all areas of Punjab from January. He said that we would give priority to those areas of Punjab where most of the people were suffering from various diseases due to drinking contaminated water.