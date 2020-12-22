Losses lead to Roosevelt Hotel closure amid pandemic

Roosevelt Hotel in New York City closed its doors permanently on December 18 due to a severe loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Patch.com, an American news and information platform, reported. The permanent closure of the hotel owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was announced by the iconic hotel’s General Manager Marc Sternagel in an email sent to a local government official on Friday, according to Patch.com. The closure will cause at least 431 employees to lose their jobs after they were initially furloughed in March, according to a notice filed with the state of New York. Television footage showed the front doors of the hotel boarded up. Hotel management first announced in October that Roosevelt would close before the end of the year, “due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19.”













