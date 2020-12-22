Man, two sons shot dead

An aged father identified as Ghulam Qadir Kalhoro and his sons Abdul Jabbar and Abdul Haffeez were shot dead in village Hambar Wah within the limits of Bhiria city Police Station in Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday. The area police said that a clash erupted between two groups of the Kalhoro clan over a matrimonial issue. The relatives of the murdered men including a Sepoy in Pakistan Army Abdul Jabbar, took the bodies on National Highway where they staged the demonstration for several hours for the arrest of the accused involved in the killing of three family members. No FIR of the incident was registered when the story was filed.













