INCREASING TRADE WITH AFGHANISTAN WOULD BRING ECONOMIC PROSPERITY FOR BOTH COUNTRIES: PERVAIZ KHATTAK

Islamabad: While chairing the 7th meeting of Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament House today, Federal Minister for Defense Mr. Pervaiz Khattak said that facilitating the Afghan Traders would increase trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said that implementing the recommendations of Pak-Afghan Trade & Investment Forum 2020, which was organized on the Special Initiative of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser , would facilitate the traders on both side of the borders.

He said that promoting the health tourism would bring substantial revenue for Pakistani exchequer especially facilitating the hurdle free entry for Afghan Patient.

Representative form Ministry of Interior informed the Committee that introduction of new visa category regarding health tourism is on card and would be soon implemented. Federal Minster for Defence Pervaiz Khan khattak said that live stock export be regularized and bring under enforcement by relevant government agencies. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad stressed on the resolution of trade disputes between both countries. Representative from Ministry of Commerce informed that trade dispute Resolution mechanism is functional and the details would also be deliberated upon in renewal of trade agreement with Afghanistan.

While deliberating upon the recommendation of Pak-Afghan Trade& Investment Forum 2020 related with increasing PIA Flights between both countries, it was discussed that Flight’s fare are relatively high for Afghan nationals and it would be decreased. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan said that the fares need to be standardized as per international standards.While deliberating upon the recommendation of Making Pakistan Railway Transit Trade friendly, Representative from Pakistan Railway informed that 8 projects are under process and so far 28 trains have been run for Pak-Afghan Transit trade. He also informed the Committee that ML-1 would be run from Torkham to Peshawar under CPEC project. The Representaive from Ministry of Port and Shipping informed that dedicated lane cannot be spared for Afghan Transit Trade however cross stuffing would be allowed soon for Afghan transit trade goods.

Members National Assembly Mr.Mohsin Dawar, Mr. Usman Tarraki. Mr. Israr Tareen, Mr. Salahuddin Ayubi, Ms. Nafessa Khan Khattak, and Senior Officers from Ministry of Railway, Interior, FBR, Commerce , Food, Port and Shipping attended the meeting.