Oil prices skid as new coronavirus strain fuels demand concerns

Oil prices dropped about 3% on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of the United Kingdom fuelled worries over a slower recovery in fuel demand amid tighter restrictions in Europe.

Brent crude slid $1.54, or 3.0%, to $50.72 a barrel by 0510 GMT after rising 1.5% and touching its highest since March last Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.42, or 2.9%, to $47.68 a barrel after also climbing 1.5% on Friday to its highest level since February.

Monday’s declines came after oil prices marked seven straight weeks of gains last week as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

“A tougher lockdown in Britain to fight a new strain of coronavirus and travel restrictions in other European countries led funds to unwind their long positions,” said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading, adding concern over dragging Brexit talks also dented market sentiment.