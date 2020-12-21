Nine-year-old boy becomes this year’s highest-paid YouTuber

A nine-year-old boy from Texas has topped the annual list of highest-paid YouTubers compiled by Forbes magazine for the third year running, with earnings of nearly US$30 million this year.

Ryan Kaji, who is described as a ‘child influencer’, reviews toys and games on his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, which has 41.7 million subscribers and 12.2 billion views.

He made $29.5 million from his YouTube channel, as well as a further estimated $200 million from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, including Marks & Spencer pajamas.

The child influencer has also signed an undisclosed, but likely multimillion-dollar, deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon. Kaji first began making YouTube videos in March 2015 after watching other toy review channels and asking his mother, “How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?”

Ryan started out reviewing toys when he was three and has now surely earned enough to buy every toy he could possibly desire.

The ‘child influencer’ and his family now run a total of nine channels with Ryan’s World being the most popular of them – one of his most watched videos has raked in over two billion views.