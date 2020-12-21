Iran, Pakistan open new border gateway to ease trade

Iran and Pakistan have opened a new border crossing point, named Rimdan-Gabd border gateway, in an effort to bolster business and trade between the two neighboring countries.

According to details, the gateway, located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province, was officially thrown open in the presence of officials from the two countries, becoming the second border crossing between the two states.

Rimdan crossing point is suitably located for import and export of goods between the two sides. The issue had figured prominently during Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Islamabad in November when the two sides agreed to open the border crossing to facilitate trade.

Iran and Pakistan, which share a 959 km border, have in recent years held interactions at various levels to increase border crossings for facilitating trade and movement of people.

During his visit to Pakistan last month, Zarif had also proposed the idea of opening the Pishin-Mand border crossing and called for an increase in entry and exit points on the joint border.

So far, Mirjavah-Taftan is the only official border crossing point for trade and public movement between the two sides. Mirjavah is a city in Sistan-Balochistan province in Iran.

The new border gateway is expected to lessen the burden on the Mirjavah-Taftan crossing point.

The growing proximity between Iran and Pakistan comes at a time when tensions between Islamabad and Tehran’s regional rival Riyadh have increased.

Pakistan has reportedly returned $1 billion as the second installment of a $3 billion loan to Saudi Arabia after China agreed to provide Islamabad with a $1 billion financial line.

The relations between the two traditional allies have strained recently after Pakistan threatened to part ways with the Riyadh-led Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over silence on Kashmir.