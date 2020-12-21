PM warns of befitting response to any false-flag operation by India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the firing at a United Nations (UN) vehicle by Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) besides also issuing a stern warning of a befitting response to the neighbouring country in case of any false flag operation.

In a series of tweets today (Sunday), the Prime Minister said, “In the complete violation of international laws, India’s deliberate firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and UN.”

The Prime Minister said in complete violation of international law, India’s deliberate firing at the Line of Control (LoC) on UNMOGIP vehicle shows India’s total disregard for all international norms. He said Pakistan strongly condemns this rogue behaviour.

The Prime Minister said already, in recent year alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians. These violations resulted in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children.

“I am making absolutely clear to the international community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat,” the tweet read. “Make no mistake.”

The premier noted that there had been 3,000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary so far in 2020 alone. He said the “unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians” resulted in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children.