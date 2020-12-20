Pakistan to start vaccination for Covid-19 in first quarter of 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Sunday said Covid-19 vaccination is expected to begin first quarter of 2021 in Pakistan.

“We will be able to get corona vaccine with more than one resource, good price and reasonable timeline,” he said while talking to a private news channel. “We have been in touch with six of the world’s top companies, including Chinese and Russian companies, keeping in mind our resources. Decision would be made in the next few weeks, while the vaccine would be available in Pakistan soon,” he added.

Commenting on the current situation he said reporting more than two thousand cases daily is quite a dangerous situation which needed urgent steps. The second wave of corona could be more deadly than the first, he added.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached 40,553 with 2,615 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,904 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Eighty corona patients, 68 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by NCOC. During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 80 deaths during last 24 hours 44 patients died on ventilators.