Opposition lacks courage to tender resignations: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties lack the courage to resign from assemblies and they will continue fixing new dates even after December 31.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said that the opposition alliance knows that the government will hold by-elections if they resign from the assemblies. He vowed that as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power, these rejected elements will be held accountable for the looted wealth and the government will not give them NRO.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition should have mercy on the nation and give up negative politics. Despite repeated failures, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is still dreaming of overthrowing the incumbent government, he added.

He said that this is not the time for politics of agitation but to serve the suffering humanity. The PDM’s alliance is only to protect their vested interests and corruption. The opposition is working on the spread of Covid-19 agenda and is on the forefront in spreading the corona pandemic. The increase in corona outbreak has been witnessed in the cities where the PDM’s rallies took place.

The opposition is responsible for the increasing number of coronavirus cases. He said that there is no need for enemies if one has foolish friends. These people have no fear of Allah Almighty. The dreams of the opposition have shattered, he claimed.

Buzdar said that this self-centred gang will never get into trouble by tendering the resignation so it is merely a threat by the opposition. The government will complete its tenure as it has the full support of the people.

He said that development and progress of the country and the welfare of the people is the commitment of the PTI leadership. He said that for the first time development work is being carried out in the neglected areas of Punjab. The former rulers made development projects in the areas of their personal likes and dislikes. The present government has chalked out development schemes keeping in view the basic needs of the people, he claimed.

On the one hand, the provincial metropolis reflects development whereas on the other hand there are deprivations. The incumbent government will provide facilities in the neglected areas of Lahore, said the chief minister.

He said that traffic problems at specific spots will be resolved by setting up overhead bridges and underpasses. He said that three decades have been passed and no new general hospital has been constructed despite increase in population. After setting up a 1000-bed hospital at Ferozepur Road in Lahore, more general hospitals will be constructed in other places as well, Buzdar announced.