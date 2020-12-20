Training of 4,000 paramilitary troops integrated into KP police completes

In collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has been completed.

In the first phase, 4,000 personnel were integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. The personnel were trained about counterterrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), awareness of modern equipment, and physical fitness. The first training phase, conducted in different areas of the tribal districts, lasted from September to December 2020. The training sessions were observed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, senior officials of the Pakistan Army, FC and police on various occasions.

The passing out parade was held under strict Covid-19 protocols, and was attended by families of passing out policemen, senior officers of the army, FC, Police and other guests. The integration of the personnel comes following the approval of a provincial cabinet bill in August 2020 seeking to make the Levies and Khasadar forces a part of the regular police force of the. The KP assembly, on August 1 last, passed a bill to regularise all temporary Khasadar forces who were either being paid a partial salary or honorarium.