Shafqat convenes education ministers’ conference on 30th

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has convened an inter-provincial education ministers conference on 30th of this month.

Matters pertaining to the new academic session, reduction in summer vacations, Covid-19 situation in the country, board examinations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting. All the provincial education ministers and other high officials will attend the meeting through a video link, said the sources.

Earlier in the day, Shafqat Mahmood had taken to Twitter to announce that his ministry has started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”