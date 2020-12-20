Imran Khan once scolded me over asking for autograph: Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has said that he was once scolded by former cricketer and current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan over asking for an autograph.

While recalling the incident, the actor told that he used to admire Imran Khan and went to see his match.

‘I also complained to him of his behavior some three years ago,’ he told

“I was standing to take autograph of Imran Khan but he scolded me because his mood was not good as he got out on low score.”

“I also complained him [Imran Khan] of his behavior some three years ago,” he told. Shah Rukh Khan further said that he is a big fan of his cricket.