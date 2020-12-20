Govt working on comprehensive plan to introduce modern technology: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that government is working on a comprehensive plan to introduce modern technology and provide latest medical equipment in all major hospitals of the province. Talking to a delegation of Mardan in Peshawar on Sunday, he said pragmatic steps are underway to strengthen health sector in the entire province including rural areas to reduce the burden of patients on big hospitals. Mahmood Khan said provision of quality health care services to the public is priority of the government.













