RCCI inks MOU with Lagos chamber to increase exports

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aiming to boost trade, increase exports and networking between the business community of Pakistan and Nigeria.

The document was signed by Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza and Dr Muda Yousuf on the behalf of Lagos Chamber.

The signing ceremony was held on a virtual platform while Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee, Mrs. Temitope Akintunde Assistant Director International and Public Sector Relations LCCI and others were also present on the occasion.

Amir Habib Abbasi – Charge De Affairs – High Commission of Pakistan in his virtual address said that all kinds of assistance was being provided to exporters to promote trade. The diplomatic mission is working hard to remove obstacles related to banking channels and NOCs. He welcomed Chamber’s suggestions and efforts to promote trade and improve networking.

President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with African countries. He said that RCCI desires to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral trade relations to the mutual benefit of the two chambers. RCCI president said both the Chambers needed to promote high level contacts and visits, which would further cement bilateral trade relations. Under the Africa Trade Forum and the government’s Look Africa policy, our focus was to explore new markets. The MoU will strengthen the Chamber’s Charter, he added.

Trade and Commercial Counselor Ali Tamkin Butt also assured full assistance and cooperation to facilitate both chambers for the exchange of delegations and organizing exhibitions and business opportunity conferences.

Muda Yousaf, Director General LCCI, whilst speaking on the occasion, appreciated the interest of Pakistan in enhancing economic ties with Nigeria and welcomed Pakistan’s business community for future joint collaboration. He further added that in future the implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement will unified the whole Africa into a single market and Nigeria, as a biggest country of Africa, will be a main hub of trade activities.

The virtual MoU ceremony was arranged in line with the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and economic relationships with African countries. RCCI, after FPCCI, is the only Pakistani Trade Chamber to have a formal MoU with a Nigerian Trade Chamber.