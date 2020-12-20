Costa Rican hybrid sailboat aims to reduce shipping industry’s carbon footprint

Some 200 workers from 27 nations are building a hybrid sailboat on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica designed to carry 350 tons of goods, hoping to demonstrate that in the 21st century it is possible to transport cargo without polluting the environment. Inspired by the historic Finnish trading schooner Ingrid of the Aland Islands, the firm Sailcargo Inc says it designed the vessel named Ceiba “to be the first of its kind in the world.” It will rely mostly on wind power with two auxiliary electric engines for maneuvering in ports and low winds. “One of the most important things is to prove that it’s financially profitable” as well as be environmentally and socially sustainable, Sailcargo’s chief executive and founder Danielle Doggett told Reuters.













