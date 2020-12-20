Katie Price’s son Harvey is launching a plus-size clothing range

Katie Price is planning for her son Harvey to launch his own plus-size clothing line so that he can have an income.

The former glamour model has been in talks with fashion seller Big Clothing 4 U about getting Harvey set up with a celebrity-endorsed range for the brand.

In a clip from her latest YouTube video that she shared with The Sun, Price meets the company founder Ben Pearson to discuss her plans.

She said: “He deserves like everyone else in life to have a chance. I want him to have a clothing range out…because it will be for him, and that’s why I’ve come to you.”

Price explains that the range will have nothing to do with her in its branding, but that she will be behind it helping Harvey with his designs.

She added to Pearson: “So I want you and Harvey to do something together, as that’s long-term for him and he’s got an income himself.”

Harvey was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause a constant craving for food, and he is also partially blind.

The 18-year-old is the eldest of Price’s five children.

TV star Price has had a tough year after breaking both feet on a holiday to Turkey in the summer, with doctors telling her to expect six months in a wheelchair and a lifetime of dealing with the pain.

Her accident happened when she fell 25ft from a wall onto a concrete ramp below and has only just begun walking again.

She recently returned to Turkey with boyfriend Carl Woods to get her tooth veneers repaired, but had another – much less serious – mishap while she was there.

Price shared a video to Instagram showing a new ear piercing that had gone wrong when the salon staff misunderstood her and put belly button rings through her ears instead.