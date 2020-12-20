Gymkhana lift 11th Royal Palm Team trophy

LAHORE (December 20, 2020): Lahore Gymkhana grabbed the winning trophy in the 11th Royal Palm Team Trophy & Challenge Shield, which concluded here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Lahore Gymkhana team, comprising Taimur Shabbir, Ahsan Khawaja, Qasim Ali Khan and Salman Jahangir, prevailed over the teams of Royal Palm and Garrison Club to clinch the coveted trophy. Royal Palm team, consisting of Shahid Abbas, Umar Salamat, Hussain Hamid and Damil Ataullah, finished second and Garrison Club team, including Col Rustam Ali, Tariq Mahmood, Ahmed, Sultan Kayani and Noman Ilyas, earned third place.In the men’s gross event, Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm Club was winner while Salman Jahangir and Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana secured second and third positions respectively. Mohsin Zafar of Gymkhana grabbed net title while Noman Ilyas and Rashid Akbar of Garrison Club earned second and third positions respectively.

The women’s gross title was won by Defence Raya’s Barkha Ijaz while Rimsha Ijaz of same club finished second and Sunia Osama of PAF third. Laiba Shah annexed girls net title while Bushra Fatima and PAF Shahnaz Moin secured second and third slots respectively. In ladies putting net, Mina Zainab was winner while Laiba Shah was winner in gross category. The junior net U-13 winner was Mian Rohan of Royal Palm while the winner of junior U-18 was Royal Palm’s Mian Mohib.

Federal Secretary Railways Habib Rehman Gilani graced the concluding ceremony as special guest and gave away prizes to the winning golfers. Secretary Agriculture Asadur Rehman Gilani, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Mina Zainab, Ahmed Iqbal and Shahid Riaz Gondal were also present there.













