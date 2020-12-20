Belgium joins Netherlands in halting air travel from UK over new virus variant

Belgium has joined the Netherlands in banning air travel from the UK due to fears over the new strain of the coronavirus.

The move comes after Dutch health authorities confirmed at least one case of the same variant that has prompted London and large parts of southeast England to return to lockdown rules.

UK flights to the Netherlands have been stopped, a move that Belgium has mirrored while also stopping rail connections.

The Dutch measures are expected to last until at least the new year.

Germany is also understood to be considering action, with a German government official telling the dpa news agency that restrictions on flights from Britain are a “serious option”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday he was issuing the order for 24 hours starting at midnight “out of precaution,” and that he hoped to have more clarity on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced it was in “close contact” with the UK about the new mutation of the virus, with them both sharing information and results of analysis about the novel outbreak.