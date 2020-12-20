Hamadan Polo Cup final to be played today

LAHORE: The final of the Hamadan Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship will be played at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Sunday (today). The main final will be contested between Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh teams at 3:00 pm. In the third-fourth position match, Barry’s will vie against Diamond Paints/FG at 2:00 pm. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the final as the chief guest while Hamadan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir, Food Panda high-ups, Lahore Polo Club Omer Sadik, LPC executive committee members, LPC secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and a good number of polo lovers will also be present on the occasion. Master Paints, one of the finalists, comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Marcos Panelo while Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh, the other finalist team, comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Malik Salaar, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mannuel Carranza.













