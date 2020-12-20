Dar Academy steals the show at National Under-16 Championship

LAHORE: 27 players from the Dar Hockey Academy had figured for seven teams, six departmental and one provincial (Punjab), in Pakistan’s 66th National Hockey Championships, held a few weeks back in Rawalpindi. In the recently concluded National Under-16 Championships in Peshawar, Pakistan’s premier hockey nursery, again had a big representation. 18 boys appeared for four teams: Punjab A, Punjab B, Punjab C and Islamabad. The academy picks talented players from all over the country. But as it is based in Lahore, most of the boys, especially the younger ones, are from Punjab. The Under-16 lads usually don’t move to places far away from home. Unlike the National Championships, there were no departmental sides. Only provincial and the capital Islamabad’s teams participated in the Under-16 Championships. In the final, Punjab A defeated Punjab C 4-2. Dar Academy boys Bilal Aslam and Ahmad scored a goal apiece for the winners.

Dar Academy Boys at the National Under 16 Championships:

Punjab (A) seven players: Faizan Janjua, Ali Shah, Bilal Aslam, Waseem, Hamza, Arsal and Ahmad.

Punjab (B) eight players: Haider Manzoor, Kashif Sadique, Kabeer Ahmad, Harris, Waqas Shah, Nauman, Dawood and Abdul Khaliq.

Punjab (C) two players: Ali Ansar, Hassan Ali Cheema

Islamabad: Sharjeel.