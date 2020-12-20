Islamabad gets its first-ever drive-in cinema

With the closure of indoor movie theatres around the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, the sunset industry has made an obvious entry in the Federal Capital as two blockbuster Hollywood movies were screened at the first-ever drive-in cinema, set up in the Fatima Jinnah Park on Friday evening.

Screening of two movies including ‘War for the Planet of Apes’ and ‘Spider-Man Far From Home’ made the moviegoers euphoric, who had no option but to watch movies on small screens, owing to the social-gathering restrictions due to the contagion.

“I was eagerly waiting for the first-ever drive in cinema of Islamabad and finally I am watching the movie on a big screen from my car,” Sayed Hasnain, a jubilant moviegoer, told APP at the park located at sector F-9 of Islamabad.

He said prior to the coronavirus related restrictions, he never missed any weekend without watching movie at the indoor cinemas, but after the pandemic, there was no such facility available in any city.