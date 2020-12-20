OGRA rejects inquiry commission report on petrol crisis

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has rejected the inquiry commission report on the petrol crisis. In a meeting chaired by acting chairperson Noorul Haque, officials called the allegations made by the commission untrue. They said that the oil companies were fined as much as the law allowed them. “Ogra cannot remain silent to these accusations,” said an Ogra official. “We will respond to the inquiry report.” A 15-member Inquiry Commission submitted a 163-page report on the petrol crisis that took place in June. The commission noted that the industry broke many rules and regulations which went unchecked by Ogra. Therefore, the commission has recommended departmental proceedings against OGRA officials and asked for the regulatory body to be dissolved within six months. The commission noted that the petroleum division banned oil imports in March, when international prices were declining. Pakistani consumers were denied any benefit from cheaper petrol.













