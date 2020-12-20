Rs 549m released for 15 aviation sector projects

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 548.890 million to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1, 320.879 million. According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 548.890 as of December 18.

As per the PSDP details, an amount of Rs61.923 million would be utilized during the fiscal year for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Similarly, Rs90 million would be spent for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess, and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport. Funds amounting to Rs50 million and Rs69.756 million have been reserved for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively.