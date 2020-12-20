Another UBG candidate elected unopposed VP of FPCCI

Farzana Ali Ahmad, another candidate of United Business Group (UBG) Saturday elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Balouchistan women seat. Chairman UBG and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik greeting Ms Farzana on her success said by the grace of Allah all chambers of entire province of Balouchistan after Sindh have reposed full confidence on the policies of the group by electing educated and dedicated business women as their leader who he added will definitely serve the business community at all local, provincial and national levels especially women. He said that alliance of UBG with National Business Group led by Zahid Husssin will further yield positive results and ultimately lead to sweeping federation election across the country with thumping majority. He said that 85 percent voters from Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Baluchistan have already announced their full-fledged open support to the entire UBG panel.













