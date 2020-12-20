3,179 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths reported across country

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 40,922 with 3,179 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,649 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-seven corona patients, 74 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 13 in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 87 deaths during last 24 hours, 45 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 279 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan, 46 percent, ICT 41 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 34 percent. The oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 40 percent, Abbottabad 39 percent, Peshawar59 percent and ICT 42 percent. Some 48,075 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 20,681 in Sindh, 15,133 in Punjab, 5,213 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,749 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 337 in Balochistan, 373 in GB, and 589 in AJK.

Around 404,501 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 454,673 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 7,937, Balochistan 17,880, GB 4,814, ICT 35,905, KP 54,448, Punjab 130,706 and Sindh 202,983.

About 9,250 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,302 Sindh among 25 of them died in hospital and Seven out of hospital on Friday, 3,558 in Punjab 32 of them died in hospital and Four out of hospital on Friday, 1,521 in KP Eight of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Friday, 388 in ICT Four of them died in hospital on Friday, 179 in Balochistan. Two of them died in hospital on Friday, 99 in GB and 203 in AJK where three of them died in hospital on Friday. A total of 6,264,135 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,999 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. The National positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 6.61 percent where 2,486 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace. The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of Covid patients. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 11.8 percent followed by Peshawar 9.23 percent and Mirpur 7.92 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 7.47 percent, Balochistan 3.56 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.07 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.57 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.19 percent, Punjab 3.86 percent and Sindh had 9.2 percent positivity ratio. It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 7.31 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 6.92 percent, Faisalabad 2.43 percent and Multan 3.19 percent and Gujranwala had 0.48 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 11.8 percent, Hyderabad 6.03 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 9.23 percent, Abbotabad 2 percent and Swat had 3.07 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.6 percent, in ICT 3.57 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 7.92 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 4.13 percent.