Bilawal seeks Mengal’s support for PDM’s rally on December 27

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday invited Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal to attend the public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 27 in Larkana, a private TV channel reported.

The PPP chairman extended the invitation to the BNP-Mengal chief during a meeting in Karachi, where both of them discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto and Akhtar Mengal also had a deliberation over measures during the anti-government movement launched by the opposition parties. “PPP initiated the process to give due rights to the people of Balochistan,” Bilawal Bhutto said during the meeting and added that Pakistan could not make progress unless the grievances of the province are addressed properly. He further said that the local population of the province have the first right on the resources of the Balochistan province.

On December 16, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will prepare a joint strategy for upcoming Senate elections. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made these remarks in a telephone conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. Matters of mutual interest, upcoming Senate elections, the current political situation of the country, and other issues were discussed during the phone call. Both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had agreed to take all the PDM member parties into confidence over Senate polls.