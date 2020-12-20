12 LNG cargoes for January arranged to ensure load management

The government has arranged twelve liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for January next year.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy said that one cargo that was scheduled for 30th of this month has been moved ahead into January. In addition, volume has been increased in certain cargoes.

With these robust steps, he said, the load management plan approved by the cabinet for this winter remains undisturbed, whereby curtailment will be done primarily for CNG and captive power units, as needed.

The spokesperson said the city loads have increased by more than nine percent in SNGPL in the last week alone on account of a severe cold wave resulting in pressure drops. He said that SSGC faces similar drops in Karachi and Quetta.

Therefore, he said, the people are requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, which is another major reason for pressure drops.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will be moving 30 percent more LNG molecules in this January compared to January 2018, at the cheapest ever price of $6.34 for a peak winter month.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis are tired of the low gas pressure at home, as families are freezing, hungry and worried.

In Quetta, low gas pressure was reported in Raisani Town, Arif Road, Mir Ahmad Khan Road, Najamuddin Road, Kawari Road and adjoining areas.

Punjab citizens are saying they have to buy expensive LPG gas because of this. Due to lack of gas, houses, flats, hospitals and mosques have become cold storages.

Citizens are protesting the reduction in the gas pressure. They are saying they are forced to use compressors because of the low gas pressure.